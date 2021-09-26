4 arrested including 2 bike-lifters; 5 bikes, mobile phones recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Ramna Circle Police has held four criminals including two members of a bike-lifting gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees, two snatched mobile phones, and 1,075 gram heroine from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has assigned a task to Zonal SPs to accelerate efforts against bike-lifters.

Following his directions, SP (Saddar-Zone), Nosherwan constituted a special team under supervision of SDPO Ramna Circle including SHOs Ramna and Shalimar police stations and others.

This teams apprehended four criminals including two members of the bike-lifter gang later identified as Muhammad Ayshal, Muhamad Rizwan (Bike-Lifters) Ghafar Ali (Mobile phone snatcher) and a drug peddler Sajjad Ali and recovered five stolen motorbikes, two snatched mobile phones, and 1075 gram heroine from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed having lifted these motorcycles from various areas of city and further investigation is underway from them.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons at Ramna and Shalimar police stations.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer have appreciated the performance of police teams.