4 Arrested On Cock Fight Gambling

February 22, 2022

In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, police have arrested four gamblers besides recovering bet money Rs 9,300, two cocks and six mobile phones from their possession, a police spokesman Tuesday said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, police have arrested four gamblers besides recovering bet money Rs 9,300, two cocks and six mobile phones from their possession, a police spokesman Tuesday said.

He informed that Jatli police got information that some people were gambling on the cock fight in the area.

During the course of action, police arrested the gamblers identified as Arshad, Mushtaq Hussain, Mehmood Iqbal and Hameed Ahmed.

Police had registered separate cases against all of them under the gambling act, he added.

SP Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema appreciated the performance of Jatli police team and directed to take strict action against such anti-social elements who were violating the law.

