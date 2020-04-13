4 arrested on pocketing Ehsaas aid, Rs 500,000, devices recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : Police have arrested four fraudsters on charge of pocketing financial aid meant for deserving people under Ehsaas Programme, police said on Monday.

Two devices, a sum of Rs 510,000 allegedly received/cut by the accused from Rs 12000 financial aid of poor women besides a number of original identity cards and their photocopies were recovered during the police raid, DSP Jampur circle Fayyaz ul Haq said.

The raid was conducted on a tip off that the accused were not making full payment of Rs 12,000 to deserving women and pocketing Rs 500-1000 from each of them.

Police returned original identity cards to women and arrested the four accused Sarfraz, Shoaib, Zohaib and Saif who have been sent to jail on judicial remand.