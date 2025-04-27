Open Menu

4 Arrested Over Aerial Firing At Mehndi Function

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM

4 arrested over aerial firing at Mehndi function

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Dijkot police have arrested four people on the charge of jubilant firing and fireworks during a Mehndi function.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that one Muhammad Zaheer of Chak No. 263-RB had arranged Mehndi function in connection his wedding ceremony where some of the participants resorted to aerial firing and fireworks.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar took serious notice of the incident and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

Therefore, a police team conducted successful raid and nabbed four accused including Muhammad Ahad, Muhammad Talha, Allah Ditta and Saaim red handed along with weapons and fireworks material.

The accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

