4 arrested over weapons display

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Sadar Sammundri police have arrested four people on the charge of weapons display at a fair, here on Sunday.

Spokesman Sub-Inspector Junaid Ahmad said that Irfan, Muhammad Jameel, Ejaz and Yasir were carrying weapons and they created panic among people by displaying their weapons during Mela Darbar Din Muhammad.

City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal directed the police to arrest the accused as display of weapons in the public and firing into the air in jubilation was strictly prohibited within the limits of Faisalabad district.

A team of Sadar Sammundri police conducted a raid and arrested all the four accused.

The police also recovered 244-bore gun, 12-bore repeater, 8-mm pistol and a number of bullets from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.