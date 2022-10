SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The police have arrested four drug-traffickers and illegal weapon-holders.

A spokesman said that the police seized 314-gram hashish from one Muzammil, a rifle of 44-bore from one Mohammad Yar, a pistol of 30-bore from one Arsalan and a 30-bore pistol from Javed in raids, here on Thursday.

Legal action has been initiated against the arrested accused.