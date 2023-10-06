4 beggars in the guise of intending Umrah pilgrims held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Anti-Human Trafficking Circle has arrested four suspected beggars, who were going to Saudi Arabia in the guise of Umrah pilgrims.

According to the authorities, the arrested suspects included two women and two men. The suspects were offloaded from an aeroplane and handed over to the FIA Immigration at Lahore Airport.

The suspects had gone to Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq several times to beg.

Human anti-trafficking authorities have said that the suspects were to be received by Pakistani agents upon arrival in Saudi Arabia. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that half of the money earned through begging was to be given to their sub-agent.

A case has been registered against the accused and agents.