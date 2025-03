4 bike-lifters arrested, 9 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Rawal Division Police on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani on Saturday launched a crackdown against bike-lifters and arrested four accused with nine motorcycles.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Waris Khan Police recovered five stolen motorcycles from two accused Usman and Aqib.

Similarly, the Pirwadhai Police also nabbed two accused Imran and Aurangzeb recovering four motorcycles stolen by them.