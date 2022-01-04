UrduPoint.com

4 Bills Smoothly Sail Through Senate

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 09:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Senate of Pakistan on Tuesday passed four bills including the Protection against Harassment of women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021 as reported by the standing committee.

All four bills were piloted by Minister of Human Rights DR. Shireen M Mazari in the House.

The statement of objects and reasons of the protection against harassment of women amendment bill say that the amendment aims to facilitate increased participation of women in the workforce by removing the lacuna present in the existing law.

It broadens the ambit and scope of the law to including certain professions and employment models that the current law does not expressly mention.

Through these amendments protection from harassment shall be provided to people engaged in all types of work-formal and informal.

Meanwhile, as many as three reports of various standing committees including Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony and Interior were presented in the House.

Senator Gurdeep Singh on behalf Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Chairman, Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony presented the report on the bill further to amend the Guardians and Wards Act,1890 (The Guardians and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2021) in the House.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior Mohsin Aziz presented reports on the Bill further to amend the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965 (The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2021) and on the Bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 (The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021) in the Senate.

