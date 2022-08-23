4 blind murders traced, accused arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Iqbal division police claimed to have traced out four blind murders and arrested their accused besides busting 3 vehicle lifter gangs during last one week.

A spokesman of the police said here on Tuesday that a boy was killed on July 22 in the area of Sadar police station and the police after investigation arrested mother of the kid who confessed to the criminal offence.

Similarly, two bodies were found buried in the earth from Chak 228/R-B and the police also traced and arrested accused of this double murder case.

Meanwhile, the police also traced out blind murder of a youth who was killed by his wife and real brother in the area of Thikriwala police station some time ago whereas the accused staged a drama of dacoity of Rs.4 million to conceal evidence of the offence.

Spokesman further said that the police also busted 3 vehicle lifter gangs and after arresting their active members recovered 23 motorcycles and 10 cattle worth Rs.2.892 million from their possession during this period.

All the accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.