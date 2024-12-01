4 Bodies Found From Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 08:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The bodies of four people were found from the area of Saddar Sammundri, Nishatabad and People’s Colony police stations during the past 12 hours.
Police spokesman said here on Sunday that Saddar Sammundri police had found a burnt human body from the bushes near Taj Mehal Marquee situated at Faisalabad Road.
Similarly, body of a 45-year-old woman was found from a canal near Bahaduray Wala whereas bodies of 33-year-old and 35-year-old men were also found from People’s Colony and Nishatabad.
The police dispatched all these corpses to mortuary also while further investigation for their identification was under progress, he added.
