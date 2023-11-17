4 boilers, 5 brick-kiln sealed, fine imposed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The environment protection squads sealed boilers of four industrial units and imposed Rs 1 million fine on owners/ boiler operators during the last 24 hours.

Official sources said here on Friday that squads comprising the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and transport department also arrested three persons and registered cases against them.

They also sealed five brick-kilns being operated without zigzag technology in a day-long crackdown. Fine of Rs 400,000 was imposed on owners while two cases were got registered.

Likewise, the team challaned eight vehicles for emitting smoke, imposed Rs 16,000 fine and registered a case.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh said that effective measures were being taken to control smog in the district.