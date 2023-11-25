Open Menu

4 Boilers, 6 Kilns Sealed For Pollution

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The Environment Protection Department has sealed boilers of 4 industrial units and 6 brick kilns along with challan of 17 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs.1.234 million on charge of polluting the environment.

According to Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas, environment teams checked various factories and kiln houses and found boilers of found industrial units involved in emitting excessive smoke and polluting the environment.

Similarly, six brick kilns were also found running without installing zigzag technology in different parts of Faisalabad.

Therefore, the environment teams sealed premises of four boilers and six kiln houses and imposed a total fine of Rs.1.2 million on their owners. Meanwhile, the environment teams also checked 99 vehicles on various routes and found 17 vehicles involved in emitting excessive smoke. Therefore, a total fine of Rs.34,000/- was imposed on their drivers, he added.

