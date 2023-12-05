4 boilers sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Environment Protection Department has sealed boilers of 4 industrial units and imposed a fine of Rs900,000 on their owners in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas in a statement said that environment teams inspected various factories and found burning of prohibited material in the boilers of four industrial units on Jhang Road.

Therefore, the environment teams arrested one boiler operator from the spot and sealed the premises of four boilers. A fine of Rs.900,000 was also imposed on the owners of the industrial units and cases were also lodged against the accused, he added.