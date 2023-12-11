Open Menu

4 Boilers Sealed, Fine Imposed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 07:10 PM

4 boilers sealed, fine imposed

The Environment Protection Department sealed boilers of four industrial units and imposed a heavy fine on them for polluting the environment and causing smog

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Environment Protection Department sealed boilers of four industrial units and imposed a heavy fine on them for polluting the environment and causing smog.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said here on Monday that environment teams checked industrial units and found burning of prohibited material in the boilers of four industrial units including a rice mills on the Jaranwala-Lahore Road, a foundry near Roshan Wala Bypass, a sizing factory on Daewoo Road and a textile unit in Small Industrial Estate.

Therefore, the environment teams sealed boilers of the industrial units and imposed a total fine of Rs800,000 on their owners.

The environment teams also checking vehicles on various routes and imposed a fine of Rs18,000 on nine vehicles on the charge of emitting excessive smoke, he added.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Road Textile

Recent Stories

Zubair Jamali calls on Health Minister Dr. Amir

Zubair Jamali calls on Health Minister Dr. Amir

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to continue engagement with int ..

Pakistan committed to continue engagement with int'l community on Afghanistan pe ..

3 minutes ago
 KP govt decides to launch Khushal KP programme

KP govt decides to launch Khushal KP programme

3 minutes ago
 Food items being provided to citizens at lower pri ..

Food items being provided to citizens at lower price: DC

3 minutes ago
 BISP benefits over 8.3 mln children with Taleemi W ..

BISP benefits over 8.3 mln children with Taleemi Wazaif; 150,000 students with u ..

3 minutes ago
 COP28 draft deal calls for 'reducing' fossil fuel ..

COP28 draft deal calls for 'reducing' fossil fuel production, consumption

8 minutes ago
Family planning centre inaugurated at RCH

Family planning centre inaugurated at RCH

8 minutes ago
 OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament kicks off

OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament kicks off

8 minutes ago
 NBFC posts 35.9% growth in FY23

NBFC posts 35.9% growth in FY23

8 minutes ago
 Outlaws allegedly torture BISP officer

Outlaws allegedly torture BISP officer

8 minutes ago
 Walk against corruption held

Walk against corruption held

8 minutes ago
 #KoiJawazNahi 16 Days Campaign concludes

#KoiJawazNahi 16 Days Campaign concludes

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan