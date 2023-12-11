4 boilers sealed, fine imposed

The Environment Protection Department sealed boilers of four industrial units and imposed a heavy fine on them for polluting the environment and causing smog

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said here on Monday that environment teams checked industrial units and found burning of prohibited material in the boilers of four industrial units including a rice mills on the Jaranwala-Lahore Road, a foundry near Roshan Wala Bypass, a sizing factory on Daewoo Road and a textile unit in Small Industrial Estate.

Therefore, the environment teams sealed boilers of the industrial units and imposed a total fine of Rs800,000 on their owners.

The environment teams also checking vehicles on various routes and imposed a fine of Rs18,000 on nine vehicles on the charge of emitting excessive smoke, he added.