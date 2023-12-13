4 booked for decanting gas illegally

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The district administration has booked four shopkeepers for illegally decanting liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and took the material into custody during a special operation on Wednesday.

An assistant commissioner, along with the Civil Defence officer, launched a special operation against the shopkeepers illegally decanting gas.

The team confiscated 15 refilling machines, cylinders and other material into custody.

The officers also get registered FIRs against four violators including Muhammad Asif, Mehr Gull, Abubakar and Muhammad Yamin.