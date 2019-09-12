4 booked for keeping weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Police have booked four persons and recovered weapons from their possession here on Thursday, informed police spokesman.

Waris Khan police arrested Rooh Ullah and recovered a 9mm pistol along 33 rounds from his possession.

The same police held Talha Nawab and recovered 30 rounds of 9mm from his possession.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Saqib Shah and recovered 10 cartridges of 12 bore pistol from his possession besides recovering a 12 bore repeater along 3 cartridges from Inzmam Qamar.

Separate cases have been registered against all of them.