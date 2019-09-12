UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Booked For Keeping Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

4 booked for keeping weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Police have booked four persons and recovered weapons from their possession here on Thursday, informed police spokesman.

Waris Khan police arrested Rooh Ullah and recovered a 9mm pistol along 33 rounds from his possession.

The same police held Talha Nawab and recovered 30 rounds of 9mm from his possession.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Saqib Shah and recovered 10 cartridges of 12 bore pistol from his possession besides recovering a 12 bore repeater along 3 cartridges from Inzmam Qamar.

Separate cases have been registered against all of them.

Related Topics

Police Same All From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

1 hour ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

1 hour ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

2 hours ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

2 hours ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

2 hours ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.