4 Booked For Selling Sugar Costly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

4 booked for selling sugar costly

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The district police registered cases against four shopkeepers for selling sugar at higher rates.

The police conducted raids at Mundaikey Goraya, Purana Daska and Kala-Kalan on the report of a special magistrate and registered cases against four shopkeepers -- Ashraf, Saqib, Ehsan and Qasim -- on the charge of selling sugar at higher rates than the officially-fixed price.

More Stories From Pakistan

