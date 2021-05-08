4 booked for selling sugar costly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The district police registered cases against four shopkeepers for selling sugar at higher rates.

The police conducted raids at Mundaikey Goraya, Purana Daska and Kala-Kalan on the report of a special magistrate and registered cases against four shopkeepers -- Ashraf, Saqib, Ehsan and Qasim -- on the charge of selling sugar at higher rates than the officially-fixed price.

