4 booked for stealing 33,000-litre petrol from Parco line

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Thikriwala police have booked four persons on the charge of stealing huge quantity of petrol from Parco pipeline near Chak No 70-JB Mansoora.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that security officer of Parco filed a complaint, contending that Qari Hamid of Chak No 64-JB, Abdul Hameed alias Ustan Aslam, Maqsood alias Soodi and Tahir alias Tara had dug a tunnel near Chak No 70-JB Mansoora and stole heavy quantity of petrol from Parco pipeline by fixing clump on it.

The police registered a case, though no arrest was made till filing of the report, he added.