UrduPoint.com

4 Booked For Stealing Electricity

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Four persons were caught pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines through meter tampering in the Sialkot district.

On the report of Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) Gepco, the district police conducted a raid at Kot Agha, Korpur and Pacca Garha and caught red handed Adil, Tanveer, Ali Hassan and Khalid Mehmood pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines. Police have registered cases.

