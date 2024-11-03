4 Booked For Violating Tenancy Law
Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday carried out a door-to-door search operation in the limits of R.A bazaar Police Station and arrested four persons for violating the tenancy law.
According to a police spokesman, the personnel of the Elite Force and Special Branch along with the lady police took part in the operation, searched houses and collected the data of tenants.
The accused were identified Amir, Sultan Muhammad, Kamran and Haseeb were apprehended and booked under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.
The search operation was conducted on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.
