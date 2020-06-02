4 booked involved in firecracker businesses

Police have arrested four firecracker dealers and recovered huge quantity of firecrackers from their possession, informed the police spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four firecracker dealers and recovered huge quantity of firecrackers from their possession, informed the police spokesman here on Tuesday.

Police Station Ganjmandi raided a godown and recovered huge quantity of firecrackers and arrested firecracker seller identified as Israr Ahmed, Mazhar Ali, Sajid Mehmood and Muhammad Ikram.

Police also registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

The operation has been carried out on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas saying that no one would be allowed to play the lives of the innocent people and the firecrackers business will be crushed with full force.