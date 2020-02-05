UrduPoint.com
4 Booked On Charge Of Stealing Oil From Parco Pipeline In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 45 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 03:03 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Thikriwala police have registered a case against four accused on the charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Security Officer Parco Major (R) Rauf Badar filed a complaint, contending that some accused stolen heavy quantity of oil from Parco Pipeline by fixing clump in it near a brick kiln house in Chak No.64-JB.

