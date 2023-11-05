Open Menu

4 Booked On Violation Of Marriage Laws

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2023 | 07:20 PM

4 booked on violation of marriage laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested four people accused of displaying firearms, aerial firing, and using firecrackers at a marriage party.

According to a police spokesman, airport police conducted a raid and arrested two accused, Muhammad Shahzad and Shakil.

Similarly,Ganjmandi police held Naveed Ul Hassan, while Jatil police nabbed Niaz Ahmed for violating the firing, fireworks, and Sound System Act.

Police also recovered weapons from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against all of them, and further investigation is in progress.

SSP Operation appreciated the performance of police teams and said that aerial firing and fireworks would not be allowed at marriage parties and that strict action would be taken against the violators.

Related Topics

Firing Police Marriage Progress All From Airport

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

11 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

18 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

20 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

20 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

20 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

20 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

20 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

20 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan