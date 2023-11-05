4 booked on violation of marriage laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested four people accused of displaying firearms, aerial firing, and using firecrackers at a marriage party.

According to a police spokesman, airport police conducted a raid and arrested two accused, Muhammad Shahzad and Shakil.

Similarly,Ganjmandi police held Naveed Ul Hassan, while Jatil police nabbed Niaz Ahmed for violating the firing, fireworks, and Sound System Act.

Police also recovered weapons from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against all of them, and further investigation is in progress.

SSP Operation appreciated the performance of police teams and said that aerial firing and fireworks would not be allowed at marriage parties and that strict action would be taken against the violators.