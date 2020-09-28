UrduPoint.com
4 Bootleggers Arrested, Liquor Seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Sargodha Police in a campaign against anti-social elements have arrested four bootleggers and recovered 221 bottles of liquor from their possession on Monday.

According to police, Laksiyan police during checking recovered 200 bottles from a Rickshaw and arrested an accused Muhammad Boota.

Similarly, City police team conducted raid andarrested three accused--Tanveer Ahmad, Shaan and Farhad and recovered 21 bottles of liquorfrom them. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

