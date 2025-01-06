4 bootleggers held, 158 liters liquor recovered

Police Station Basti Malook have arrested four bootlegger and recovered liquor from their possession during a special crackdown here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Police Station Basti Malook have arrested four bootlegger and recovered liquor from their possession during a special crackdown here on Monday.

Police Spokesman stated that with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, police are continuing crackdown against drug peddlers.

The police team arrested four accused during the crackdown and recovered 158 liters liquor from their possession.The arrested suspects were identified as Umair Saeed, Faiz Rasool, Muhammad Arshad, and Asif Yaqoob. A case has been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway, he added.