Open Menu

4 Bootleggers Held, 158 Liters Liquor Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 08:39 PM

4 bootleggers held, 158 liters liquor recovered

Police Station Basti Malook have arrested four bootlegger and recovered liquor from their possession during a special crackdown here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Police Station Basti Malook have arrested four bootlegger and recovered liquor from their possession during a special crackdown here on Monday.

Police Spokesman stated that with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, police are continuing crackdown against drug peddlers.

The police team arrested four accused during the crackdown and recovered 158 liters liquor from their possession.The arrested suspects were identified as Umair Saeed, Faiz Rasool, Muhammad Arshad, and Asif Yaqoob. A case has been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

4 bootleggers held, 158 liters liquor recovered

4 bootleggers held, 158 liters liquor recovered

16 seconds ago
 384 EUM students get Honhaar scholarship

384 EUM students get Honhaar scholarship

18 seconds ago
 15 suspects arrested in Shahzad Town during ICT Po ..

15 suspects arrested in Shahzad Town during ICT Police search operation

19 seconds ago
 AARI scientists researching on 600 new lines of ch ..

AARI scientists researching on 600 new lines of chickpea, lentil: Dr Khalid Huss ..

21 seconds ago
 CNS praises Coastal Command for safeguarding count ..

CNS praises Coastal Command for safeguarding country’s coastal areas despite c ..

9 seconds ago
 FDA provides relief on 2,888 applications last yea ..

FDA provides relief on 2,888 applications last year

10 seconds ago
PFA seizes 1,000kg gram flour prepared with corn h ..

PFA seizes 1,000kg gram flour prepared with corn husk

12 seconds ago
 IHC disposes of PTI leader's plea seeking cases de ..

IHC disposes of PTI leader's plea seeking cases details

13 seconds ago
 Pet cat show held

Pet cat show held

15 seconds ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 to kick off ..

International Defence Conference 2025 to kick off February 16

25 minutes ago
 IHC rejects bail of old woman in narcotics case

IHC rejects bail of old woman in narcotics case

26 minutes ago
 QESCO removes 295 transformers of agriculture cons ..

QESCO removes 295 transformers of agriculture consumers after installing solar

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan