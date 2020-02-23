4 bottled water units sealed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration sealed four bottled water units, operating at various areas in the city for selling sub-standard water into the markets and households.

"The raids are being conducted against fake/unregistered bottled water units on the directions of Chief Commissioner ICT, Amer Ali Ahmed for providing clean drinking water to the people," Director Industries and Labour, Waqar Anwar told APP.

He said the sealed units in G-12 (Mera Abadi), F-10, G-9, E-11, D-12, G-13 sectors of Islamabad were supplying 19 liter bottle of various brands to the market and households for Rs 120 to 150 after filling it at cost of Rs 15.

It were not registered either with Industries department of the ICT or Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) besides not paying the Supreme Court directed 'water charge' on the extracted-through-boring water, he maintained.

The campaign against illegal water bottled units would continue to ensure quality water supply to the consumers, he determined.

Answering a query, he said the sealed units would only be opened if they succeed in obtaining necessary registrations and certifications from the relevant government institutions.

He appealed the residents to remain vigilant and keep an eye on such companies and their representatives supplying water to their households, in case any doubt on the quality of water, complaint should immediately be registered with the respective bottled water company.

"Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty", he remarked.

It is worth mentioning that the Supreme Court in its 6/12/2018 Order in the bottled water case had directed the bottled water companies to pay one rupee per liter on extracted water as water charge.

Through the same order, the top Court had formed a committee to implement its order across the country and had also formed an implementation bench comprising three judges of the SC.

The implementation bench conducts its hearings on regular basis for implementation of the original SC orders. In the interim, upon the insistence of the bottled water companies, the implementation bench has directed bottled water companies to pay water charge on 25% of the monthly sale as per the sales tax invoice till the flow meter are installed and till other mechanisms in place.