4 Bottles Liquor Recovered From PIA Accounts Officer

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 05:17 PM

4 Bottles liquor recovered from PIA accounts officer

Four bottles liquor have been recovered from accounts officer of PIA at Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) Four bottles liquor have been recovered from accounts officer of PIA at Islamabad Airport.PIA Accounts Officer had reached Islamabad from Milan Saturday by PK750 flight. AirPort Security Forces recovered four bottles liquor from him and arrested him.The airport passport of the accused has also been seized.

