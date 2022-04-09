UrduPoint.com

4 Brick Kilns Sealed Over Violating Environment Rules

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2022 | 06:08 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Deputy Director Environment protection Agency (EPA) Muhammad Sohaib on Saturday visited different brick kilns running around city school Assistant Commissioner Shuja Abad Saleem Shaikh and other relevant staff were also accompanied with him.

According to a press release, EPA officials sealed 4 brick kilns operating without having legal environmental assessment and permits including Hakim Ali Bricks, Tarique Ali Bricks,Mashooq Ali Bricks and Ghulam Shabbir Bricks on violating Environmental regulations.

Assistant Commissioner directed owners of all Brick kilns to submit an environment management Plan according to environmental law with Government fee at the earliest. Deputy Commissioner also directed kilns owners to ensure strict adherence to SAP act 2014 and avoid burning sub standard material in Brick kilns in order to create a pollution free atmosphere.

