4 Burnt To Death As Car Falls Into Deep Gorge In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 11:10 AM

4 burnt to death as car falls into deep gorge in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :At least four people were burnt to death when a car caught fire after falling into a deep gorge in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to details, Rescue 1122 sources said that a speeding car fell into a ditch on GT Road and caught fire as a result of which 4 persons were burnt alive, a private news channel reported.

Police along with Rescue 1122 officials reached the site immediately after they were being informed and shifted the body to a nearby hospital.

Rescue sources said that the victims have not been identified yet.

>