UrduPoint.com

4 Candidates In Run From KP Assembly Constituency PK-7 Swat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 08:54 PM

4 candidates in run from KP Assembly constituency PK-7 Swat

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the list of candidates in by-election on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-7 Swat-VI and election symbols

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the list of candidates in by-election on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-7 Swat-VI and election symbols.

According to ECP four candidates including Hussain Ahmad Khan of ANP, Fazal Moula of PTI, Daulat Khan of Tehreek-e-Inqilab Political Movement and Mohammad Ali Shah an independent candidate are in the running from the constituency.

The election commission has issued party symbols to the ticket holders of political parties and independent candidates.

The constituency fell vacant due to the death of Waqar Ahmad Khan of ANP. Polling in the constituency will be held on June 26, 2022.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Election Commission Of Pakistan June From PK-7

Recent Stories

Aleix Espargaro scorches to pole in record time in ..

Aleix Espargaro scorches to pole in record time in Catalonia

37 seconds ago
 Closing ceremony of Spring Gala held at Internatio ..

Closing ceremony of Spring Gala held at International Islamic University Islamab ..

40 seconds ago
 Four fertilizer dealers arrested, 25 others booked ..

Four fertilizer dealers arrested, 25 others booked

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan stun Poland 4-2 in FIH Hockey5s

Pakistan stun Poland 4-2 in FIH Hockey5s

44 seconds ago
 Swiatek brushes aside Gauff to win second French O ..

Swiatek brushes aside Gauff to win second French Open title

25 minutes ago
 Greece evacuates Athens suburb under wildfire thre ..

Greece evacuates Athens suburb under wildfire threat

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.