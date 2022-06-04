4 candidates in run from KP Assembly constituency PK-7 Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the list of candidates in by-election on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-7 Swat-VI and election symbols.

According to ECP four candidates including Hussain Ahmad Khan of ANP, Fazal Moula of PTI, Daulat Khan of Tehreek-e-Inqilab Political Movement and Mohammad Ali Shah an independent candidate are in the running from the constituency.

The election commission has issued party symbols to the ticket holders of political parties and independent candidates.

The constituency fell vacant due to the death of Waqar Ahmad Khan of ANP. Polling in the constituency will be held on June 26, 2022.