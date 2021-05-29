UrduPoint.com
4 Cases Registered Over Child Labour Violations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 07:24 PM

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kasur Asia Gul, the Labour Department got registered four cases against four kiln owners over violation of the child labour act

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kasur Asia Gul, the Labour Department got registered four cases against four kiln owners over violation of the child labour act.

A Labour Department assistant director Saturday visited various kilns in Kasur tehsil and reviewed implementation of the child labour act there.

He got registered cases against owners of Madina Bricks, Kandahari Bricks, BBC Bricks -- Sabir Ali, Muhammad Khalid and Malik Aslam over violation of the child labour act.

