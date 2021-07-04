4 cattle thieves arrested, stolen goats recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four accused involved in cattle theft and recovered stolen goats from their possession in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan here on Sunday.

A police spokesman said Kalar Syedan police held four cattle thieves identified as Arsalan, Mohammad Aqib, Mohammad Noman and Ahsan and recovered stolen goats from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

SDPO Kahuta commended police team for the action and said that crackdown against criminal elements would be continued.