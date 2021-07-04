UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Cattle Thieves Arrested, Stolen Goats Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

4 cattle thieves arrested, stolen goats recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four accused involved in cattle theft and recovered stolen goats from their possession in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan here on Sunday.

A police spokesman said Kalar Syedan police held four cattle thieves identified as Arsalan, Mohammad Aqib, Mohammad Noman and Ahsan and recovered stolen goats from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

SDPO Kahuta commended police team for the action and said that crackdown against criminal elements would be continued.

Related Topics

Police Kahuta Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

35 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independe ..

2 hours ago

ADEK becomes first international entity licensed f ..

2 hours ago

World’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel on track ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.