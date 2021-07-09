4 caught stealing electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Four persons were caught allegedly stealing electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tampering in the district.

An official said here on Friday that Begowala and Sadar Pasrur police conducted raids in different areas of Sialkot district and caught red-handed Muhammad Nawaz, Shafqat Ali, Muhammad Akhtar and Tahir Mehmood while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tampering.

Police registered cases and started investigation.