4 Children Die, 13 Injured In Bahawalpur Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 04:14 PM

At least four children were died and 13 others sustained severe injuries when a speedy trailer hit a motorcycle rickshaw at Musafair Khana area here Saturday

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that a motorcycle rickshaw carrying a large number of school children in Musafir Khana area, some 15 to 20 kilometres off Bahawalpur city when it was hit by a speedy trailer on Link Kalaanch Wala road. As result, four students were died and 13 others were injured critically, he added.

Soon after receiving information, ambulances of Punajb Emergency Service, 1122 rushed to the scene and transported the dead and injured to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

The wounded were provided with emergency medical aid and were later shifted to hospital wards.

According to the list issued by the Hospital, the injured were identified as 12-year-old Shahnawaz, 13-year-old Rimsha, 15-year-old Humera, 6-year-old Asad, 9-year-old Abeha, 14-year-old Sobia, 14-year-old Haseeb, 9-year-old Anas, 8-year-old Samar and 34-year-old rickshaw driver, Fayyaz.

The District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran visited the scene and directed the police officials to ensure arrest of the trailer driver and conduct probe into the incident. He also ordered to take action against unlicensed drivers besides prohibiting little drivers from driving vehicles and motorcycles.

