Open Menu

4 Children Killed, Several Injured In Khuzdar Bus Blast

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 10:00 AM

4 children killed, several injured in Khuzdar bus blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) At least four children were killed and several others injured in a blast that occurred on a bus near Khuzdar's Zero Point on Wednesday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Khuzdar, the exact cause of the blast, which occurred while the bus was carrying passengers including children has yet to be determined, resulting in four fatalities and multiple injuries, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and police arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and initiated an investigation, while shifting the injured to CMH Khuzdar hospital for medical treatment.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

1 hour ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

11 hours ago
 Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A la ..

Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..

11 hours ago
 Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to ..

Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank

11 hours ago
 Balochistan govt committed to promote quality educ ..

Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..

11 hours ago
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

11 hours ago
 Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Fi ..

Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal

11 hours ago
 Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion t ..

Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

11 hours ago
 Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in rece ..

Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension

11 hours ago
 CM reviews development progress, approves beautifi ..

CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 distric ..

11 hours ago
 Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on beco ..

Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan