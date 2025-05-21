4 Children Killed, Several Injured In Khuzdar Bus Blast
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) At least four children were killed and several others injured in a blast that occurred on a bus near Khuzdar's Zero Point on Wednesday.
According to the Deputy Commissioner of Khuzdar, the exact cause of the blast, which occurred while the bus was carrying passengers including children has yet to be determined, resulting in four fatalities and multiple injuries, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams and police arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and initiated an investigation, while shifting the injured to CMH Khuzdar hospital for medical treatment.
