4 Clinics Of Quacks Sealed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:42 PM

4 clinics of quacks sealed

District Health Authority (DHA) sealed four clinics of quacks in various part of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :District Health Authority (DHA) sealed four clinics of quacks in various part of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for health department said on Monday that Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr Ataul Mun'im along with his team checked various medical stores and clinics in the district and found Liaqat Clinic, Bao Clinic, Family Clinic and Safdar Clinic were being run by unqualified persons.

The DDHO also found updated record of medicines missing on these clinics and ordered to seal the premises of theseclinics.

He sent reports to Punjab Health Care Commission for further action.

More Stories From Pakistan

