4 Clinics Sealed In The District During Anti-quackery Drive

Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:17 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Upon directions of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, a crackdown against quacks has been launched. A total 20 clinics were checked today, out of which 4 clinics were being run by quacks and are now sealed.

Assistant Commissioners and Deputy Drug Controllers of the district took part in the anti quackery drive under Punjab Healthcare Commission. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur appreciated the efforts of the teams participated in the drive.

