4 Confirmed, 564 Suspected Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 03:00 PM

4 confirmed, 564 suspected dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Four new confirmed and 564 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Sunday that 3 confirmed cases were reported in Lahore while one case was reported in Attock.

All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

Since January to uptil now, 147 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported in the province, of whom 138 patients were discharged after recovery and currently 9 patients of dengue virus were under treatment.

This year, no death due to dengue was reported as a result of effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-denguestaff recovered dengue larvae from 1,131 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

