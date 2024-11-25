4 cops, 3 protestors injured in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) At least seven people including four policemen were injured during the protest on Motorway in Swabi district on Monday.

Director Emergency, Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Dr Raziq Shah said seven injured including four policemen who sustained injuries during skirmishes that took place between protestors and police, were brought to the hospital.

He said the injured with head injuries were under treatment at Surgical Emergency Ward.

The injured policemen were identified as Mustajab, Khizar Iqbal, Sadaqat and Zulqarnain while the civilians included Bakht Biland, Waris and Razi Mand. Dr Shah said he himself was monitoring the condition of all the injured.