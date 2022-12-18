4 cops martyred in terrorists attack on police station

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Atleast four policemen were martyred and many others got injured after terrorists attacked the Baragai police station here late Saturday night in Lakki Marwat.

The terrorists attacked the Baragi police station with hand grenades and rocket launchers at midnight.

The martyred policemen included Head constable Ibrahim, Constable Imran, Elite Force constable Khair ur Rehman and Constable Sabz Ali while the injured policemen included PASI Gul Sahib, Constable Balqiyaz, Constable Ameer Nawaz, and Constable Farman Ullah.

The suspects fled the scene after exchanging heavy gunfire with the police. The bodies and the injured police officials were shifted to the hospitals.

District Police Officer Zia Uddin along with a heavy police contingent reached the site and cordoned off the area. A search operation has been launched in the area to track down the suspects.