4 Cops Suspended

Published August 09, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Four police officials were suspended on the charge of their negligence and delinquency.

Police said on Wednesday that Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan suspended ASI Nasir, a reader of SP Madina Town office for not comply with the direction.

SSP Operation Dr Rizwan Ahmad Khan suspended Muharrars of three police stations including Muharrar Afzal of Sadr Tandlianwala police station, Muharrar Qaisar of City Tandlianwala police station and Muharrar Zafar of Garh police station on charge of their negligence in performing official duties.

Show cause notices were also issued to the suspended officials.

Further action would be taken after the receipt of their written reply.

