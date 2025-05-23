Open Menu

4 Cops Suspended, 4 Issued Show Cause Notices In Judicial Complex Videos Case

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Zulfiqar on Friday suspended four policemen and issued show cause notices to three others in connection with the Judicial Complex videos.

Taking notice of the videos surfaced on social media, the SSP ordered departmental action against the responsible cops, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

An inspector, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and two constables, who besides being suspended, were also issued charge sheet.

Those issued separate show cause notices included an inspector, a sub-inspector and an ASI, he added.

The SSP said that negligence in duties would not be tolerated.

