4 cops suspended for being lenient to accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshar Mekan has suspended four police officials on charge of giving protocol to arrested accused.

A spokesman said on Thursday that CPO received complaints that some accused were brought to district Kutchehry for their presence in a court of law but the police officials gave them protocol instead of treating them as accused.

Therefore, the CPO took serious notice and immediately suspended 4 police officials including Incharge Bakhshi Khana Inspector Sultan Mehmood, In charge Judicial Reserves Sub Inspector Lal Khan, constable Ghulam Murtaza and constable Mushtaq and further department action against them was under progress, spokesman added.