4 coronavirus test found positive; 3,330 persons under observation in IOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 20 (APP):Following lack of due immediate facilities to combat fast expanding coronavirus in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir State, a total of 3,330 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation and, so far, only four cases have tested positive in the disputed territory, said a report reaching here Friday night from across the line of control.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) 2,465 persons have been kept under home quarantine while as 44 are in hospital quarantine in the state, the report said.

The report continued that the persons who are under home surveillance stand at 416 while as 405 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

Quoting the Bulletin the report further said 186 samples have been sent for testing of which 178 tested as negative and only four cases have tested positive, so far, it added.

People have been appealed that any person with travel history to COVID-19 affected countries or person in contact with such a traveler, whether they were having symptoms or not, must remain in 14 days home quarantine. If any person feels unwell having cough, fever or difficulty in breathing that person should avoid exposure to others and seek medical care at the earliest, the appeal said.

The general public across the occupied state has also been advised to maintain social distancing as it is the key to stop and prevent the spread of Covid-19 from those who are infected.