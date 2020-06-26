4 COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery

Four novel coronavirus infected patients were discharged from District Headquarter hospital Muzaffargarh after they were fully recovered from the disease on Friday

Patients Amjad Zahoor, Abdul Khaliq, Zaheer Ajmal and Omar Farooq thanked the hospital administration, doctors and paramedical staff for providing them best treatment facilities.

They appealed the people not be afraid of the virus but at the same time also asked them to avoid acting carelessly and follow all the SOPs meant for its prevention.

They said that government has made proper arrangements for treatment of virus infected patients and specifically thanked MS hospital Dr. Mahr Muhammad Iqbal, Dr. Maqbool Alam and others for taking good care of all the patients.