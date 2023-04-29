4 criminals arrested; weapon recovered

Paharpur police arrested four accused during various actions against criminal elements here on Saturday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Paharpur police arrested four accused during various actions against criminal elements here on Saturday.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Paharpur police station Attaullah Khan arrested Amir Haider son of Feroz Hussain resident of Mathapur during ongoing operations against criminal elements and recovered 01 stolen goat from the accused.

While during another action wanted criminal Ghulamullah son of Inayatullah resident of Saidowali was arrested.

Similarly Paharpur police arrested the criminals wanted in various crimes, Irshad Ali son of Muhammad Ismail resident of Rahman Khel and 01 pistol of 30 bore with 16 cartridges recovered from the accused while another criminal identified as Muhammad Amir son of Allah Wasaya resident of Seidowali was also arrested by police.

Separate cases has been registered against all arrested persons.