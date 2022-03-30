4 dacoits arrested, 15 motorcycles recovered

The police claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered 15 motorcycles, illegal weapons and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The police claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered 15 motorcycles, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that police team headed by CIA Lyallpur incharge Sub Inspector Siddique Cheema conducted raids and arrested four active members of two dacoit gangs including ringer leader Irfan alias Fano resident of Chak 34-GB along with his accomplice Shamoon, and ring leader Javaid Saleem along with his accomplice Nasir Irshad.

The police also recovered 15 snatched motorcycles, 4 pistols, Rs.1.65 million in cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession. These accused were wanted to police of D-Type Colony, Factory Area, Batala Colony, Jaranwala, Sitiana and other police stations in dozens of cases of dacoity, robbery, etc, he added.