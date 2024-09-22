4 Dacoits Arrested
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Batala Colony police claimed to have busted a dacoit gang by arresting its four members and recovering the loot and illicit weapons from their possession.
A spokesman said here on Sunday that the police, on a tip-off, nabbed four outlaws including Ishtiaq Masih (ringleader), Shehbaz, Azeem Masih and Saisha Zafar, who were wanted in 15 cases of dacoity, etc.
The police recovered Rs700,000, illicit weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession while an investigation is under progress, he added.
