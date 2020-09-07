UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Dacoits Arrested, 8 Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:23 PM

4 dacoits arrested, 8 motorcycles recovered

:Sadar police have arrested four dacoits and recovered illicit weapons, cash and motorcycles from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Sadar police have arrested four dacoits and recovered illicit weapons, cash and motorcycles from their possession.

According to police here on Monday, police team on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed four dacoits -- Saddam, Zahid, Imtiaz and Mujahid.

The police recovered eight motorcycles, cash Rs.600,000/- and illicit weaponsfrom them. Further investigations are in progress.

Related Topics

Police Progress From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet Brazilian President on Independe ..

26 minutes ago

Cabinet approves &#039;National Policy on Vaccinat ..

26 minutes ago

Iraqi Military Opens Inquiry Into Sunday Rocket At ..

3 minutes ago

NDMA distributes 17,815 tents, 3,504 blankets amon ..

3 minutes ago

Australian company keen to invest in Pakistan's re ..

3 minutes ago

NCOC issues SMS alert exhorting parental guidance ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.