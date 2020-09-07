4 Dacoits Arrested, 8 Motorcycles Recovered
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Sadar police have arrested four dacoits and recovered illicit weapons, cash and motorcycles from their possession.
According to police here on Monday, police team on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed four dacoits -- Saddam, Zahid, Imtiaz and Mujahid.
The police recovered eight motorcycles, cash Rs.600,000/- and illicit weaponsfrom them. Further investigations are in progress.